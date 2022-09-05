Live Gallery: James Bay - O2 Kentish Town Forum, London

James Bay has worked hard to earn every inch of his success.

The songwriter's has sculpted two fine albums, matched his classic leanings to a fresh voice.

Recognised across the globe, James Bay has notched up more than 6.6 billion streams, completing several lung-bursting tours.

Becoming a father for the first time last year, he recently re-emerged with a bold new single.

Launching a flurry of UK shows, James Bay hit London for a night at the O2 Kentish Town Forum.

Shaking the historic venue to its core, fans flocked to the sold out concert for a glimpse of the BRIT winning hero.

Photographer Yasmin Cowan got up close.

