Live Gallery: Fontaines D.C. - Rough Trade East, London

At the start of the year Fontaines D.C. had every right to be confident.

The Dublin band had completed work on their debut album 'Dogrel', and couldn't wait to share it with the world.

Fast forward 12 months and the achievements are almost too many to list: enormous acclaim, relentless touring, American TV appearances, and a completely sold out, utterly annihilated Kentish Town Forum.

'Dogrel' was named Album Of The Year by Rough Trade shops, with Fontaines D.C. dropping past Rough Trade East last night - December 2nd - for a special in-store appearance.

Taking the energy that has driven them to such dramatic heights into a tiny (by comparison) East London shop, it was a seismic end to their breakout year.

Clash photographer Sam Huddleston got down the front...

