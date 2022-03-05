Live Gallery: Foals - Olympia, London

Foals are learning to adapt.

The band's latest UK tour features a slightly reconfigured line up, a move that offers possibilities alongside constraint.

New album 'Life Is Yours' is well on its way, the follow up to their fantastic two-parter 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost'.

With singles such as ‘2am’, ‘Wake Me Up’ and album track ‘Looking High’ blazing a trail, Foals are acting like a band with a point to prove.

Kicking off a four night stand at London's historic Olympia venue, fans were treated to a career-spanning set that emphasised their concert potency.

Clash photographer Yasmin Cowan got up close.

Foals will release new album 'Life Is Yours' on June 17th.

- - -