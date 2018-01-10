Live Gallery: Fatherson + Louis Berry At Metropolis Studios

We paired up with Metropolis Studios to host our monthly special gig showcasing and recording Fatheron and Louis Berry.

This show went down in the annals as a full house. Two bands arriving in their prime, both tight from a string of live shows and armed with new material.

---

Fatherson are a potent live force, with their last UK run including sold out dates at London's Scala and Glasgow's legendary Barrowlands they joined us riding the crest of album release.

New album 'Sum Of All Your Parts' landed September 14th with lead single 'Making Waves' causing a stir online via Clash.

A poised, anthemic return, the band's Ross Leighton (guitar/vocals) said lead single "defined how the album would sound" as well as being a “heart on your sleeve slacker tune with a tonne of groove.” Hearing it live the song took on a life of it's own, so much so it can probably still be found stalking Chiswick's suburban avenues and haunting Studio A for the next few weeks.

It really does make for the perfect storm of driven guitar grooves, celtic ferocity and impeccable songwriting and hearing the album live we can guarantee you will have hairs on the back of your neck witnessing in concert.

In fine voice, the recordings will be pristine. Anthemic, beautifully crafted songwriting you need to catch first hand at an upcoming live date.

---

We fell for Louis Berry all over again.

His live show is a biting, precocious display of blossoming energy, and the trip to London saw that brought into acute focus. His songwriting, studio work and the sheer charisma of those cut throat razor sharp deliveries makes for a force to be reckoned with.

Following Fatherson on their current form would be a tough ask for any act, but Louis dropped on stage like a live wire.

Like those before him, his mercurial Merseyside charm is infectious. Rattling through fan favourites including '25 Reasons', 'She Wants Me', 'How Would You Feel' '.45' and breakout anthem 'Restless' with rapt crowd chanting back every word.

Louis kept crowd tight in grip, alongside at points a bottle of Jack Daniels. With the temperature fever pitch in Studio A and crowd in full song Louis went out on a high, new single 'Stumbling' is raucous and as full of life live as it should be.

---

Firmly nailing their reputations as two of the finest sets of young axe slinger's on the circuit we bid both bands a fond farewell, until next time!

Austrian microphone manufacturer LEWITT supply high-quality recording and performance microphones for the Clash Live @ Metropolis series. All tracks recorded at the shows utilise LEWITT equipment which are in turn mixed by Metropolis Studios for everybodies listening pleasure. Also shout out the good folks at Turbosound, Midas Consoles, LabGruppen and all the Metropolis Studios crew who put heart and soul into hosting the best monthly recorded live session in town!

Sensational scenes we cannot wait to hear the mastered recordings - in the meantime here are some behind the scenes snaps...

Photography: Tom Rowland

