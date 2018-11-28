Live Gallery: Denzel Himself - Redon, London

Denzel Himself has a certain presence.

When the London MC walks into the room there's a crackle of electricity in the air, a real sign that something is about to occur.

The releases so far have alerted fans to an individual voice, an emphatically creative approach that sits entirely in its own lane.

Live, though, is something else. Photographer Ben McQuaide got up close for his set at London's Redon venue, and Denzel Himself rose to the occasion...

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.