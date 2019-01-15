Live Gallery: D Double E - XOYO, London

D Double E is part of grime's foundations.

The Newham General is one of the best MCs around, someone capable of igniting a fire on the rig while applying equal pressure in the studio.

Those seminal releases - 'Street Fighter', 'Wolly', 'Grim Reaper' - stand as some of the best to emerge from grime, with his trademark 'bluku bluku' war cry never being bettered.

Releasing his solo album 'Jackuum' last year, D Double E hit London's XOYO on Thursday (January 17th) for an unforgettable showcase.

Photographer Vicky Grout captured the action...

