Live Gallery: Clash Summer Party @ KOKO Ft. DJ Yoda + Clash Live x Do What You Want Takeover

Clash descended onto KOKO once again for our Summer party launching Issue 108 in style with a private launch at Ace Hotel, followed by a very public throwdown once again taking over iconic venue KOKO in Camden for a night of drinks, dancing and summer mischief.

DJ Yoda entertained the masses, with a main room set of b2b anthems expertly cut and mixed to a packed out house. In the gallery the atmospherw was electric as Teef brought his 'Do What You Want' assembly to our private packed-out bar, with sets from Clash's own Sophie Simone, Teef, Klepto + Murkage Dave B2B into the early hours with a string of system smashers.

Guests enjoyed a free bar courtesy of Clash, with special thanks to our partners and good friends Pioneer DJ + Vero True Social (try out the app here).

Peep the highlights now!

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.