Live Gallery: Clash Studio Relaunch Party

Clash Studio held an April bash to celebrate its relaunch, with a number of friends and family dropping past to keep the crowds entertained.

The intimate invite-only party was fuelled by Red Stripe and Strongbow, with Ballantines sending across some whisky supplies.

The line up saw Clash residents opening up, before Rinse mainstay and broadcaster Goldie Quaker brought the energy.

Chef Dee was on hand to keep the levels flowing, before J Rick brought the joyous evening to an end.

The space is now open for bookings, and if you'd like more information simply visit the Clash Studios webpage.

Photography: Sean T. Kiilu

