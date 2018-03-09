Live Gallery: Clash Live At Miranda, Ace Hotel Ft. Young T & Bugsey, 23 Unofficial + More

Last week we returned to Miranda at Shoreditch's Ace Hotel. Throwing a private party, in association with our good friends Vero True Social, we treated guests to some artists who've been enjoying heavy rotation on the Clash stereo.

After things got warmed up with neat selection of heaters that quickly got the basement sweaty, Ta'Shan took to the stage. The Swiss-Indian singer now based in London raised the temperature higher, with tracks such as ‘We Get It’, ‘Remember’ and ‘High’ hitting hard.

Next up Amun dropped icy cool with 'Not Everything' from debut EP 'Separate' now and striking live presence. Rising producer ADP demonstrated why he is one of the most in-demand beat makers around airing his Yungen collaboration 'Bestie' and a host of special dubplate reworkings during an exclusive DJ set for Clash Live.

23 Unofficial touched down with his impeccable afro-swing, setting up the sensational energy of Nottingham rap pairing Young T and Bugsey. The duo machine gun rattle through their repertoire to "Pull Up" shouts from the baying crowd showing why everything the duo touches turns to gold and backing up the millions of streams with undeniable momentum in London.

