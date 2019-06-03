Live Gallery: Clash Live At Miranda, Ace Hotel Ft. Big Zuu, Last Night In Paris + More

Last week we headed back to Miranda at Shoreditch’s Ace Hotel for another private party in association with our good mates Vero Social, treating guests to a night of quality artists.

After a warm-up from DJ Sky and ItzMe on the decks – spinning alongside Clash DJs – Ojerime took to the stage, heating things up further with her mix of garage-inflected tunes and and futurist R&B grooves.

Next up rising London talent Kadiata dropped his unique, shape-shifting brand of rap – dubbed by some as ‘art trap’ – to the stage, showing the audience how London’s one of the most exciting places to be an MC right now.

Not to be outdone, Scandi sensation Brother Leo then took to the stage, mellowing down the mood with melody-laden chilled out pop. Having worked with the likes of Fat Boy Slim, his electronic credentials and summer vibes got the crowd in the mood for the sunnier months to come.

Amping up the energy again, Last Night In Paris descended on the party – as much of an arts collective as a group, they are comprised of rappers, designers, producers and filmmakers who collaborate to make a very powerful and cohesive whole. Like Kadiata and Ojerime, they showed just how much innovation is in the London rap scene right now.

Last up, MC on-the-rise Big Zuu touched down, showing the crowd how versatile and melodic grime can really be. His positively charged set was the perfect way to end a night of quality music, and get us looking forward to what else is yet to come from this exciting rap talent.

Check out the exclusive shots of the action above – both on and off stage – and see you next time...

- - -

Photography: Lucy Baker

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.