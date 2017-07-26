Live Gallery: Clash 108 Launch In Association With Vero

Our latest soirée at Miranda, Ace Hotel, in assocation with our good friends Vero True Social, was the perfect way to launch issue 108, with a free bar, vibes, and even an appearance from a surprise guest or two...

Warming up the crowd, Sophie Simone unleashed a heavy set of hip-hop bangers before Dr Vades treated us to some of their chart-creeping hits.

While dancehall sensation Lisa Mercedez ran through a selection of her tropically-dipped, high energy tunes - with feted MC Abra Cadabra joining her on-stage for the first taste of their brand new collaboration.

Drake-tipped Ama Lou brought the crowd to a standstill with her powerful voice before Jammer closed the night with a steady stream of grime favourites.

Peep the gallery above to see what went down on the night.

Photography: Lucy Baker, Perry Gibson

