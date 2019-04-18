Live Gallery: Cigarettes After Sex - Shepherds Bush Empire, London

There's always been a remarkable intimacy to Cigarettes After Sex.

From the name down it's a project that thrives on the sensual, that connects with the tactile - little wonder, then, that the group are such a wonderful live experience.

New album 'Cry' emerged as Autumn began its descent, and the American project quickly crossed the Atlantic.

Selling out London's historic Shepherds Bush Empire, what followed was a distinct display of dreamy guitar led minimalism.

Photographer Lauren McDermott was there to capture the evening.

Miss this? Catch Cigarettes After Sex in Spring 2020:

March

23 Bristol Academy

24 London Hammersmith Apollo

25 Birmingham Institute

27 Leeds University

28 Glasgow Barrowland

29 Liverpool Academy

