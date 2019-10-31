Live Gallery: Charli XCX - Brixton Academy, London

Charli XCX.

Brixton Academy.

Hallowe'en.

Some words just go together, y'know? In a week in which the conversation around Charli's fan-led meet 'n' greets reached impossible levels, the singer was forced to enter into the debate to cool the temperature a bit.

Music - and performance - was the focus at Brixton last night - October 31st - as Charli XCX brought out all the tops (and Chris, too) for an unforgettable pop extravaganza.

With superb production, a riotous crowd, and more hits than you can safely throw a stick at, this was definitely one for the history books.

Lauren McDermott grabbed her camera and leaped into the pit.

