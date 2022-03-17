Live Gallery: Cate Le Bon - Hackney Empire

Cate Le Bon is a truly special artist.

The Welsh songwriter has built a catalogue that is unafraid to wrestle with big ideas, while doing so in an uncompromising, personal fashion.

Her album 'Pompeii' landed earlier this year, and it's a terrific listen, a project packed with innovation.

Staunchly refusing to accept the pigeonholes the industry places her music inside, 'Pompeii' feels like the work of a truly free spirit.

Taking to the stage at East London's Hackney Empire, Cate Le Bon blended new material with old, revisiting key moments in her work while injecting them with fresh energy.

Photographer Rachel Lipsitz got up close.

Cate Le Bon
live gallery
