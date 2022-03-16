Live Gallery: Bree Runway - Brixton Electric, London

Bree Runway is a true all-rounder.

A songwriter who speaks from the soul, an MC who can spit straight fire, her pan-genre approach is weaving a singular path through British music.

Yet it's the person at the centre of the hype who remains key to this musical mosaic. Bree Runway is a fascinating mixture of styles, merged together with chic sensibility, and a refusal to be hemmed in.

A packed out Brixton Electric awaited her arrival, and she didn't disappoint with a straight hour of poise, finesse, and - literal - explosions, the work of an artist coming into their own.

Smashing through the glass ceiling, Bree Runway asserts her future with each passing performance - she's unmissable.

Photography: Yasmin Cowan

