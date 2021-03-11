Live Gallery: Biffy Clyro - Mountford Hall, Liverpool

Biffy Clyro are a seismic live act, a band who have grown from tiny venues to some of the biggest arenas in the land.

Yet the Scottish band haven't lost touch with their roots. New album 'The Myth Of The Happily Ever After' was constructed in their low-key rehearsal room, and it dissects the feelings so many of us went through over those multiple lockdowns.

Eager to get back in touch with fans, Biffy Clyro organised a UK tour to celebrate the album, picking up some smaller, and lesser played venues.

Opening in Liverpool at the city's Mountford Hall, Biffy Clyro somehow squeezed their gargantuan live show into this intimate space.

Photographer Danny Payne got up close for this live gallery.

