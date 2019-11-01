Live Gallery: Band Of Skulls + Haggard Cat For Clash Live At Metropolis Studios

London's underground music scene has rarely been so vibrant.

To help ensure it stays that way, Clash Live paired with Metropolis Studios to host a special gig just before Christmas, showcasing Band Of Skulls body of work, perfoming old & brand new exclusive tracks to an intimate audience, accompanied by a string quartet no less.

Recorded for a special pressing, look out for details on the vinyl masters to follow and keep your eyes peeled for footage of the set to be broadcast in coming weeks.

In support Haggard Cat summoned up a wall of lead guitar and drums, a mighty sound for a two-piece with attitude.

It was an incredible night, thank you all our guests for keeping the atmosphere so festive. Clash Live returns to Metropolis studios for 2019, details on January's date here .

Photography: Tom Rowland

Austrian microphone manufacturer Lewitt supply high-quality recording and performance microphones for the Clash Live @ Metropolis series. All tracks recorded at the shows utilise LEWITT equipment which are in turn mixed by Metropolis Studios for everybodies listening pleasure. Also shout out the good folks at and all the Metropolis Studios crew who put heart and soul into hosting the best monthly recorded live session in town!