Live Gallery: Backstage With IDER

London's IDER exist in their own realm.

Alt-pop disconnected from the commercial world, IDER seem to pursue their own whims and passions, resulting in something magical.

Currently working with revered producer Rodaidh McDonald - The xx, Sampha, among others - on new material, singles such as 'You've Got Your Whole Life Ahead Of You Baby' suggest that something special is about to occur.

Armed with bagfuls of new material, fan favourites and more, IDER played a sold out show at London's Village Underground last week.

Photographer Rory James went backstage to explore the duo's unique world...

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.