Live Gallery: Arctic Monkeys - Manchester Arena

Whisper it, but Arctic Monkeys might just be ascending their peak.

Shaven of head and cutting of tongue, Alex Turner has led the Sheffield band across the continent during a stellar summer season, smashing each and every festival slot out the park.

Turning their combined attention to a UK tour, Arctic Monkeys are battled-hardened, completely ready for the passion of their British fans.

Last night's (September 7th) show in Manchester might well stand as a classic, an assured, virile, acerbic, phenomenally engaging performance by a band with a singular catalogue.

Clash photographer Danny Payne was in the front row...

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.