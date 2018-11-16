Live Gallery: Anne-Marie - Brixton Academy, London

Anne-Marie's ascent is now complete.

The singer has enjoyed an astounding 2018, releasing her debut album, a string of sizzling singles, and making guest appearances on some international smash hits.

Selling out two nights at London's historic Brixton Academy venue, Anne-Marie pulled out all the stops on a fantastic dual-night affair that underlines her star status.

Clash caught Anne-Marie's set on Friday (November 22nd) and it was one of the most potent the capital will see in 2018.

Photography Lauren McDermott got up close...

