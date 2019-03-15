Live Gallery: Anderson .Paak - Alexandra Palace, London

Anderson .Paak is on top of the world.

With 'Oxnard' still bowling over fans the West Coast musician is already crafting a follow up - in between touring the world, of course.

Hitting Europe, Anderson .Paak has dazzled the UK, with the British stretch of his live commitments culminating in a massive show at London's Alexandra Palace.

Completely sold out, it was a wild ride with Anderson .Paak switching it up between jazz-leaning drummer and furious MC.

Photographer Chloe Newman was in the front row...

