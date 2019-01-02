Live Gallery: 303, Master Peace, Pinty + More For Clash Live At Miranda

Clash Live residency returns to Miranda at Ace Hotel this year in association with our good friends Vero True Social, pairing our favourite breakthrough acts who've been enjoying heavy roitation on the Clash stereo for a very special monthly party.

303 are a sight for sore January eyes. Chloe, IO and Maddie have their harmonies on lock, the cutest dance routines and an acute pop sensibility everpresent in their songwriting. This performance was the perfect spark to start the year as we mean to continue - on point. Wowing a cold crowd is never easy but the girls had our audience including the regular industry cohort of bookers, PR and A&R in attendance lighting up phones and whatsapp chats around the capital. Expecting big things! Look out for footage to air next week.

With our crowd now warming up South London don Pinty had us bubbling to his blend of UKG, house, hip-hop, jazz and darker electronic sounds right from the drop. Working Miranda's dancefloor with tracks from Upcoming EP ‘City Limits’ - released via Rhythm Section - traversing the woozy, wobbly lines of 'Tropical Bleu' produced by friend and long-time collaborator King Krule (under his DJJDSPORTS alias) and Maxwell Owin with finesse. Look out for Pinty performing in a rave near you. Guarantee you will hear 'Tropical Bleu' oozing from your speakers being dropped by the capitals finest selectors.

Master Peace is a force to be reckoned with. Stepping on our stage having only put his live accompaniment of DJ, guitar & bass together some 24hrs prior to show in order to give his set for Clash an extra punch and musicality. His charisma and energy is infectious and it diffuses into everything and everyone around him - generating a surge to the dancefloor that has to be seen to be believed. Debuting new material alongside some now familiar bangers barked out at a machine gun pace. An education for us all on what his unique surf-punk-rock meets grime fusion can do to an audience, spark bedlam. A true entertainer, from climbing on bass bins to then sitting in the middile of the dancefloor as the eye of the storm before launching ia moshpit around him.

January was huge! Special thanks to all our performers, DJ Sky, Oh Annie Oh and our very own Sophie Simone for keeping heads bouncing all night long on the decks. Sign up for tickets to February's show featuring Poppy Ajudha, Theon Cross, Ben Hayes, Alex Rita and more here .

Photography: Lucy Baker

