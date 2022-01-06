Live At Leeds 2022: Six Essential Artists To Catch

After a raucous return last October, Live at Leeds have decided to shake things up. From a day-long traverse across the abundance of venues in the city centre, they’ve transported things to the beautiful Temple Newsam. Gone are the pitstops at Trinity Kitchen, in its place an array of food stalls and a craft beer tent. As the chaos descends upon Temple Newsam, the festival season is truly marked as underway.

With a line-up boasting the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club and easy life, knowing who to catch on Saturday (June 4th) can be a difficult one to navigate.

Here are Clash’s top picks...

L’Objectif

It’d be blasphemous to head down to Live at Leeds and not catch the Leeds lads themselves L’Objectif.

With a banging new EP on the horizon, their moody yet grooving tunes are tailor-made to be heard on a festival stage. From the synth-heavy ‘Feeling Down’ to the frustrated ‘Get Close’, L’Objectif specialise in thoughtful lyrics and bewildering sounds. Unmissable.

Finn Askew

Disrupting the easy-going nature of bedroom pop with a splash of unstoppable energy, Finn Askew weaves the boisterous influences of the likes of Lil Peep and Juice WRLD with the authentic lyricism of Frank Ocean and The Neighbourhood-inspired production.

It’s an amalgamation that shouldn’t work, but Finn makes it work. It’s cheeky and unabashed, and set to encourage those Leeds’ crowds to descend into sheer madness.

Courting

Meet Courting, the most exciting band to emerge from Liverpool of late. Brimming with wit and burning with a fire you’d be hard pushed to put out, Courting’s smirking delivery and thrumming guitar lines are ferocious.

Having just released their debut album ‘Guitar Music’, Courting are onto a belter. Every release fizzes with pure adrenaline that can only grow with every step on a festival stage.

Sfven

Debut album now under his belt, Sfven’s shown the sheer breadth of his talent over the last few months. Stretching ideas of production to new, distorted heights, his soft vocals are expansive against pop-leaning beats and the atmospheric textures to his sound.

There’s something simultaneously soothing and unnerving about his music and its unpredictability – that can only make for an enamouring live set.

Holly Humberstone

Fresh from a support slot with Olivia Rodrigo, Holly Humberstone is no stranger to big crowds. Despite the gentility of her vocals, though, she has a power for capturing the rapt attention, and the hearts, of audiences big and small.

Her tender recollections of turbulent feelings and outgrowing places and people as she navigates her early twenties are mesmerising and wrought with even more gut-punching capacity live. Prepare for tears.

Confidence Man

The ground-shakingly technicolour ‘Tilt’ now unleashed on the world, Confidence Man are set to deliver a dizzying performance. Their tracks have the ability to transform any slightly muddy field into your new dancefloor, so if you’re in the market for bringing your dancing shoes, look no further. You’ve found your disco.

Masters of electro-pop and vibrant, over-the-top spectacles, Confidence Man look set to deliver the most fun set of the day.

Live At Leeds takes place on June 4th.

Words: Neive McCarthy

Photo Credit: Dan Broadley

