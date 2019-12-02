Lily Moore Announces Key London Show

Lily Moore will play London's Village Underground next year.

It's been a big 12 months for the songwriter, who holds down a live residency in London.

A platform for new artists, it also acts as a launching pad for fresh ideas and unheard material.

New mixtape 'More Moore' is out now, a soulful return that delves into her personal life.

“It’s like counselling,” she explains of her soulful introspection. “And I’m so lucky to have that, because it’s my way of venting.”

Hitting London next year, Lily Moore will play Village Underground on May 20th. Tickets are on sale now.

