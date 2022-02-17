Lil Wayne To Headline Strawberries & Creem 2022

Lil Wayne will headline Strawberries & Creem this summer.

The headline slot represents Lil Wayne's first UK performance in 14 years, and he'll be topping a fantastic bill from the Cambridge event.

Expanding to three days this summer, Strawberries & Creem has nabbed sets from Ghetts, Tion Wayne, and the fast-rising Tems.

Rema will touch down at the festival, joined by Knucks, South London's very own ENNY, hitmaker Mabel, and the legendary David Rodigan.

Committed to gender equality in itsbookings, this year's Strawberries & Creem features a 60% female line up.

With arenas dedicated to different genres, Strawberries & Creem welcomes a full dance stage, the Notting Hill Carnival Takeover, while Girls Can’t DJ stage return with special guests Katy B and Lisa Maffia.

Tickets go on general sale from February 22nd.

Strawberries & Creem runs between June 17th - 19th.

