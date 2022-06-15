Lil Wayne Blocked From Entering UK By Home Office; Pulls Out Of Strawberries & Creem

Lil Wayne has been blocked from entering the UK by the Home Office.

The rapper was due to touch down this week, with Lil Wayne scheduled to headline Strawberries & Creem this weekend.

Sadly, it seems as though this will not be happening - in a statement, the festival team revealed that Lil Wayne has been denied entry to the UK.

The team hit up at the "sudden and negative ruling", saying they received "minimal notice" for the verdict.

Strawberries & Creem added: "The timing of the decision is of course upsetting for all involved..."

Lil Wayne has yet to comment on the ruling - artists such as Tyler, the Creator have previously been impacted by the Home Office.

As a replacement, Strawberries & Creem will be headlined by Ludacris on Saturday; Tems - who is currently battling ill-health - is scheduled to headline Sunday.

Read the festival's statement below.