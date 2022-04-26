Lil Nas X Will Play London's eventim Apollo; How To Get Tickets

Pop maestro Lil Nas X will play a London show later this year.

He'll take the Long Live Montero show out on the road this summer, playing huge dates across North America.

Skipping over the Atlantic, Lil Nas X has confirmed plans for a flurry of continental shows.

The pop icon will hit London on November 12th, and will play the eventim Apollo.

All tickets for European shows go on sale from May 6th at 10am - more details can be found here.

Catch Lil Nas X at the following show:

November
12 London Eventim Apollo

