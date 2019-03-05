Lil Durk Tour Cancelled, Denied Entry To The UK

American rapper Lil Durk has been forced to cancel his UK tour.

The controversial rap artist announced five UK dates for February, including London's Troxy venue.

One by one these dates were cancelled today - January 31st - with fans left in the dark as to the reason.

Clash has reached out to label reps, who confirm that Lil Durk experienced difficulties at immigration following landing in London, and was denied entry to the country.

Lil Durk is currently facing charges relating to a shooting in Atlanta that took place in February last year.

