Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, Duran Duran For Isle of Wight Festival 2021

Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol and Duran Duran will perform at this year's Isle of Wight Festival.

The event took a break in 2020 due to the pandemic, but aims to return with a new weekend slot in September.

The line up was confirmed a few moments ago, with Liam Gallagher set to swagger over to the Isle of Wight.

Joining the iconic frontman will be Snow Patrol, synth pop legends Duran Duran, and EDM guru David Guetta.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will grace the festival, joined by Sam Fender, Primal Scream, Maisie Peters, and more.

Special guests include The Script and Sir Tom Jones.

Tickets are on sale now. Isle of Wight Festival runs between September 16th - 19th.

Just what is it that you want to do?



Well, we wanna be free, we wanna be free to do what we wanna do#IOW2021 #Loaded https://t.co/q3iR6tXdXv — Isle of Wight Fest (@IsleOfWightFest) March 26, 2021

