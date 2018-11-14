Liam Gallagher Shares New Single 'The River'

Liam Gallagher has shared his new sludge-driven single 'The River'.

The iconic songwriter is gearing up for the release of new album 'Why Me? Why Not' the follow up to his solo debut 'As You Were'.

With a new documentary in the bag Liam Gallagher hits Glastonbury ready to rock, fresh from an intimate London live show.

New single 'The River' is online now, a sludge-driven call to arms that rails against establishment hypocrisy.

Online now, it comes with an epic batch of UK arena shows - tickets for those go on sale next Friday (July 12th) at 9am.

Catch Liam Gallagher at the following shows:

November

11 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

12 Birmingham Birmingham Arena

14 Aberdeen P&J Live

15 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

17 Newcastle Utilita Arena

18 Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

20 Manchester Manchester Arena

21 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

24 Dublin 3Arena

26 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

28 London The O2

