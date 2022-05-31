Liam Gallagher Knebworth Set Times In Full

Liam Gallagher hits Knebworth this weekend - find the full set times below.

The Oasis icon played the site back in 1996, arguably the pinnacle of the band's career. Subject of a recent documentary, the film seemed to spark warm memories - particularly for the frontman.

Liam Gallagher then promptly announced - and sold out - two nights at Knebworth House, and it takes place this weekend (June 3rd - 4th).

Will the weather hold out? Will Liam be on his best behaviour...?

Set times have just been confirmed, with Pastel, Amyl and the Sniffers, Paolo Nutini and Kasabian performing on June 3rd.

The following day, fans can expect Goat Girl, Fat White Family, Michael Kiwanuka, and a return set from Kasabian.

Times are as follows:

FRIDAY

JUNE 3:

11am: Gates Open

12pm: DJ Abbie McCarthy

2.45pm: Pastel

4pm: Amyl And The Sniffers

5.30pm: Paolo Nutini

7.15pm: Kasabian

9pm: Liam Gallagher

1am: Arena Bars Close

SATURDAY

JUNE 4:

11am: Gates Open

12pm: DJ Jack Saunders

2.45pm: Goat Girl

4pm: Fat White Family

5.30pm: Michael Kiwanuka

7.15pm: Kasabian

9pm: Liam Gallagher

1am: Arena Bars Close

- - -