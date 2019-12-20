Liam Gallagher, Brittany Howard, HAIM For Rock Werchter 2020

Liam Gallagher, Brittany Howard, and HAIM are amongst the new additions for Rock Werchter 2020.

The award-winning Belgian festival returns this summer, with headlines including Pearl Jam, The Strokes, and Kendrick Lamar.

Liam Gallagher heads up the latest batch of additions, with the Oasis icon set to smash through the festival.

Jorja Smith will play Rock Werchter, with the line up also finding room for HAIM, Michael Kiwanuka, and Brittany Howard.

The Big Moon are set to perform, with Big Thief, Disclosure, and Bicep also joining the bill.

Tickets are on sale now.

Rock Werchter runs between July 2nd - 5th.

