Liam Gallagher, Brian May, Josh Homme For Taylor Hawkins Concert

Foo Fighters and The Hawkins Family have revealed the first names for the Taylor Hawkins memorial concerts.

The rock legend died earlier this year, leaving behind an incredible legacy, and a host of tributes that stretched around the globe.

Foo Fighters have joined with the Hawkins Family to arrange two special concerts, saluting the memory of the renowned drummer and songwriter.

The London leg takes place at Wembley Stadium on September 3rd, and the first names have been confirmed.

Liam Gallagher will take part, alongside Queen guitarist Brian May, Josh Homme, Supergrass, the Pretenders' icon Chrissie Hynde, Mark Ronson, and more.

Tantalisingly, Dave Chappelle is also set to make a guest appearance.

The Los Angeles leg follows at the KIA Forum on September 27th.

For full info visit the Foo Fighters website.

