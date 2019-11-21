Lewis Capaldi, Liam Gallagher, Courteeners, Ian Brown, Foals For TRNSMT 2020

Scotland's TRNSMT returns next summer with appearances from Lewis Capaldi, Liam Gallagher, Ian Brown, and more.

The festival takes place over July 10th - 12th, with the first line up announcement featuring a number of talking points.

Lewis Capaldi is set to headline TRNSMT, having played at the festival every year since it was kicked off.

Indeed, these Scottish appearances bookend his career - until he winds up headlining. Lewis comments...

“Yaaaaaas! I've been lucky enough to play TRNSMT every year since it’s inception and to be a headliner is absolutely wild. Things are about to get chubby and sexy, fast. See you up the road next year! X”

Other additions include Courteeners, Foals, and Ian Brown, now playing solo shows with The Stone Roses definitively on the back-burner.

Liam Gallagher returns to headline TRNSMT, with the Oasis icon commenting:

“I love Scotland and It’s an honour to be going back to headline TRNSMT Festival. P.s. Have I told you lately that I Love You?”

Tickets for TRNSMT go on sale from 9am on November 29th.

TRSNMT runs between July 10th - 12th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.