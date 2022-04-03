LCD Soundsystem Announce O2 Academy Brixton Residency

LCD Soundsystem have confirmed a four-night London run.

The band attempted a Brooklyn residency at the end of 2021, playing some celebratory shows before the spread of omicron got in the way.

Now, with their Platinum Anniversary looming, LCD Soundsystem have confirmed plans for a London residency.

Teased with a viral campaign featuring the LCD logo beamed on to London landmarks, the shows were confirmed a few moments ago.

LCD Soundsystem will play O2 Academy Brixton on June 29th, and then July 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

Ticket details to follow.

LCD Soundsystem appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, playing 'Thrills' and 'Yr City's A Sucker' - check out both below.

