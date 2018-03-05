Lauryn Hill Cancels 'Miseducation...' Shows

Lauryn Hill has cancelled her upcoming 'Miseducation...' anniversary shows.

It's 20 years since the American artist dropped 'The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill', a titanic achievement that melded hip-hop, gospel, neo-soul, and more.

A stone cold classic, Lauryn Hill announced a series of North American and European shows to toast the album's 20th birthday.

Sadly, these have now been cancelled. "Unforeseen production issues" are cited, with fans able to gain a refund from point of purchase.

The UK dates have been pulled, and those line up as:

November

23 Glasgow SSE Hydro

26 Manchester Arena

27 Birmingham Arena

30 Dublin 3Arena

December

3 London The O2 Arena

