Laura Mvula Announces One Off Performance

Laura Mvula has announced plans for a one off live performance.

We honestly didn't deserve Laura Mvula - talented, frank, and wise, she released two excellent albums before departing her major label home.

Freshly signed to Atlantic Records, she's on the comeback trail, sharing plans for a special live set.

The one off performance takes place on February 24th, with Laura Mvula Presents... Under A Pink Moon kicking off at 8pm.

Could it contain next material...? Laura's previous studio album 'The Dreaming Room' landed in 2016.

Laura Mvula Presents...Under A Pink Moon takes place on February 24th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â