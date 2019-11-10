Larmer Tree Festival Expands 2020 Line Up

Many more names have been confirmed for this year's Larmer Tree Festival.

The cute boutique event matches a laid-back atmosphere to some family friendly thrills, gaining a devoted audience in the process.

James will play Larmer Tree Festival, and the band are firm favourites with the crowd.

Frank Turner is also set to play, with the line up featuring Jack Savoretti, Beverly Knight, The Big Moon, Girl Ray, and more.

Gentleman's Dub Club will perform, alongside Aaron Smith, Lankum, Franc Moody, and Katy J Pearson.

Tickets are on sale now.

Larmer Tree Festival runs between July 16th - 19th.

