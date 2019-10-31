Lana Del Ray, Young Thug For We Love Green 2020

Lana Del Rey and Young Thug will play We Love Green this summer.

The Parisian event goes from strength to strength, with its eco-conscious environment providing something truly refreshing.

Returning later this year, We Love Green is set to welcome a headline appearance from American icon Lana Del Rey.

'Norman Fucking Rockwell' lit up 2019, and with Lana promising a spoken word album in 2020 this summer could be an exciting time for fans.

Young Thug has also been confirmed, with the opening announcement for 2020 containing Four Tet, Koffee, Modeselektor, Sampa The Great, Nils Frahm, and Wizkid.

Tickets are on sale now.

We Love Green 2020 runs between June 6th - 7th at Bois De Vincennes, Paris.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.