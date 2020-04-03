Lady Gaga Is Bringing The Chromatica Ball To London

Lady Gaga is set to bring The Chromatica Ball to London this summer.

It's set to be a huge year for the pop icon, who recently unfurled bombastic new single 'Stupid Love'.

New album 'Chromatica' is incoming, with a flurry of international dates in support.

The Chromatica Ball is a series of one-off extravaganzas, with the European leg opening in Paris.

Hitting London's Tottenham Hotspur stadium, Lady Gaga will perform on July 30th.

Tickets go on sale from 10am this Friday - March 13th - with a donation from early bird tickets going towards the Born This Way Foundation.

