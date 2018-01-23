Kylie Minogue To Play Blenheim Palace

Kylie Minogue is set to play a special show at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire next summer.

The historic country house hosted the Nocturne Live series, a summer-long batch of live shows from a host of performers.

Kylie Minogue joins the 2019 bill, fresh from the countrified success of her album 'Golden'.

The pop icon will play Blenheim Palace on June 23rd, with support coming from Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Ciro Romano, Nocturne Live Founder: “We jumped at the chance to book Kylie for Nocturne Live. She’s an incredible performer with an unbelievable back catalogue to draw upon and her live shows are always spectacular. We’re thrilled to have confirmed her for the closing night of next year’s series and look forward to more exciting announcements over the coming months.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 16th).

