Kurupt FM Announce Massive Live Shows

Kurupt FM will play a huge five date UK tour next year.

Brentford's foremost UK garage crew returned to our screens lately, starring in their own feature length film.

Bringing the UKG gospel to the Far East, People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan found the group chasing fame in a brand new country.

Looking ahead, the Kurupt FM massive hit the road in February 2022, organising five huge English shows.

Opening in Manchester on February 3rd, the dates include Bristol, Oxford, Birmingham, and London.

Ending with a night at colossal Surrey Quays venue Printworks, tickets for the tour go on sale from October 1st.

Catch Kurupt FM at the following shows:

February

3 Manchester Ritz

4 Bristol Marble Factory

5 Oxford O2 Academy

8 Birmingham O2 Institute

11 London Printworks

- - -