KPOP.FLEX Adds Second Day, More Names Confirmed

KPOP.FLEX has added a second day due to overwhelming demand.

The event is Europe's biggest ever K-Pop symposium, and will see fans from across the continent and beyond travelling to Deutsche Bank Park Stadium.

With 44,000 tickets selling out in record-breaking tie, KPOP.FLEX organisers have moved to add a second day.

EXO’s Kai and AB6IX finalise finalise the May 14th line up, while Monsta X move to the new May 15th date - IVE take their place.

Alongside this, new additions include Clash favourites (G)I-DLE, AB6IX and IVE, with Sunday tickets going on general sale from 10am (CET) on February 17th.

On the addition of a second date, Deutsche Bank Park MD Patrik Meyer says:

“The attraction of the KPOP.FLEX festival is enormous for fans, as the K-Pop wave truly arrives in Europe. The fact that we can offer the fans a second festival day in our modern stadium in Frankfurt, at the heart of Europe, continues to increase the anticipation.”

KPOP.FLEX now runs between May 17th - 18th.

