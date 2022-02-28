Kojey Radical, Joy Orbison, Don Letts, Alewya For Naked City Festival

Kojey Radical and Joy Orbison are amongst the line up for this year's Naked City festival.

The South London festival returns this summer, with Naked City settling into its Beckenham Place Park location on September 10th.

The line up leans towards homegrown talent, with over 80% of acts hailing from London. Kojey Radical will play Naked City Festival, joined by Joy Orbison, Enny, Don Letts, and Alewya.

The Blessed Madonna is set to perform, joined by FAUZIA, Heléna Starr, Children Of Zeus, COOP, and Rhythm Section act Chaos In The CBD.

Jazz ensemble Steam Down hit Naked City, with Touching Bass co-founder Errol joining legends such as Moodymann on the bill.

With five stages and extra food, drink, and other entertainment, Naked City looks pretty essential.

Tickets go on sale from March 9th.

Naked City Festival takes place on September 10th.

