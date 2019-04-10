Kojey Radical Announces Six Date Headline Tour

Kojey Radical will play a six date headline UK tour next year.

The rapper just released his exceptional new project 'Cashmere Tears', and he's already looking towards the next challenge.

Setting his sights on a six night UK tour, Kojey Radical will open the run in Leeds on March 26th.

Moving across the country, he will play London's Roundhouse on April 2nd. Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 11th) at 10am.

Kojey comments:

"'Cashmere Tears' is finally here, thank you to everyone that’s given it time, repeat listens and genuine love. It’s crazy how quickly all my anxiety turned into excitement but after the response and the stories of how this project has really effected people I think it’s time we take this show on the road."

"This is my biggest tour to date and I’m pulling out all the stops. Let’s create some new memories. I’ll see you soon..."

Catch Kojey Radical at the following shows:

March

26 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

27 Glasgow SWG3 Warehouse

28 Birmingham Institute2

31 Manchester Gorilla

April

1 Bristol Thekla

2 London Roundhouse

