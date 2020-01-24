Kings Of Leon Announce Enormous UK Shows

Kings Of Leon will play three huge UK shows this summer.

The band will play London's Finsbury Park on June 28th, a huge outdoor performance that represents their return to the capital after three years.

A massive outdoor date, Kings Of Leon have unveiled a stellar support, including Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy, and The Big Moon.

More will be announced shortly, with Kings Of Leon also playing Newcastle Utilita Arena on July 7th, before hitting Leeds First Direct Arena on July 8th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 7th).

Catch Kings Of Leon at the following shows:

June

28 London Finsbury Park

July

7 Newcastle Utilita Arena

8 Leeds First Direct Arena

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.