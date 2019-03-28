King Nun Announce Tour Dates For February 2020

King Nun announce huge UK tour for February 2020.

The London band just released their debut album ‘Mass’ earlier this month. Their gloomy indie-rock sound has impressed many people and their album was well received by fans and critics alike.

King Nun have taken inspiration out of cultish imagery and have embraced their darker aesthetic. Signed to Dirty Hit, the label known for big acts such as The 1975 and Wolf Alice, they’ve linked themselves with the imagery but created their own sound.

Previously they’ve supported Pale Waves another band signed under the Dirty Hit label. This will be their biggest headline tour to date. It’ll take them all over the country. They’ll start in Norwich on February 6th and will conclude on the 22nd in Glasgow. Along the way they’re going to do a hometown show at the Boston Music Room in London.

The tickets will go on sale this Friday (October 25th) and the pre-sale will happen on Thursday (October 24th). Fans will be able to find the tickets through their website.

Catch King Nun at the following shows:

February

6 Norwich The Waterfront

7 Leeds Headrow House

8 Nottingham Bodega

10 Brighton Green Door Store

11 Bournemouth The Anvil

13 London Boston Music Room

14 Bristol Louisiana

15 Exeter The Cavern

17 Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

18 Liverpool Sound Basement

19 Manchester Soup Kitchen

21 Newcastle Think Tank

22 Glasgow The Attic Bar

Words: Lauren deHollogne

Photo Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes

