King Krule, sleaford mods, Stereolab, Little Simz For End Of The Road Festival 2021

King Krule, sleaford mods and Little Simz will play End Of The Road this summer.

The much loved festival was forced to sit 2020 out due to the pandemic, but hopes to return in September.

Running across September 2nd - 5th, End Of The Road has united some terrific artists on their 2021 line up.

King Krule will perform at the event, joined by synth pop doyens Hot Chip, sleaford mods, Stereolab, and the wonder that is Little Simz.

Clash cover star Arlo Parks will appear, while Black Country, New Road and Dry Cleaning also join the bill.

Anna Meredith has been added, Songhoy Blues will return to End Of The Road, while Squid will travel to Larmer Tree Gardens.

Final tickets go on sale from May 20th - details HERE.

End Of The Road Festival runs between September 2nd - 5th.

