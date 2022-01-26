Kim Gordon Announces Solo UK Tour Dates

Avant rock figure Kim Gordon has announced plans for a solo UK tour.

Her fantastic solo album 'No Home Record' served as a reminder of Kim Gordon's creative vitality, matching traces of her deep heritage with a questing, probing approach.

Originally slated to tour across the UK in 2020, the spread of COVID soon halted her plans in their tracks.

The tour has now been re-arranged, with a flurry of fresh dates being announced a few moments ago.

Touching down at London's KOKO venue on May 23rd, Kim Gordon plays Manchester, Glasgow, and Bristol, with tickets going on sale shortly.

Kim Gordon says of the tour: “I can’t believe the tour is finally happening! Looking forward to playing with my band who are amazing and bringing the music to you. You are the ones gonna make it sizzle.”

Catch Kim Gordon at the following shows:

May

23 London Koko

24 Manchester Gorilla

25 Glasgow Queen Margaret Union

26 Bristol Trinity

Photo Credit: Linnea Stepha