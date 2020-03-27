Kendrick Lamar To Headline Roskilde

Kendrick Lamar is set to headline Roskilde Festival in 2021.

With the coronavirus vaccine now being delivered around the globe, hopes are high that normal life could - in some capacity - return next summer.

A trip to Europe by Kendrick Lamar would go a long way towards establishing stability for live music, and he's scheduled to headline Denmark's Roskilde festival next summer.

Having first played the event in 2013, King Kenny has agreed to return next summer, taking part in the festival's 50th instalment.

Roskilde Festival's head of programme, Anders Wahrén, says: "We are on the threshold of a new year, and we think there is a need and reason to be hopeful. That's why we're revealing another act for next year's festival."

"Despite his relatively young age, Kendrick Lamar is a modern legend and he has been one of the hottest wishes among our participants since he made his debut at Roskilde Festival in 2013. He's a show man but also a politically engaged artist with something on his mind, and he appeals to a wide audience without pandering."

Roskilde Festival is scheduled to run between June 26th - July 3rd.

